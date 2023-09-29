UK fish and chip shops, particularly in northern England, are benefiting from a sharp reduction in haddock prices, helped by reduced demand from US buyers.

"The bottom dropped out of the market, it dropped like a stone," Andrew Crook, president of the National Fish Fryers Federation (NFFF), told IntraFish.

Surplus whitefish availability, particularly for Pacific hake and rockfish on the US Pacific coast and reduced US consumer spending are among the main drivers for lower haddock prices, Crook said.