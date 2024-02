Despite the easing of inflation, sales of fresh and frozen seafood at US retail outlets in January continued to soften, extending a trend that began in March of 2022.

The volume of fresh seafood sales slid 3.4 percent in January from a year ago. The value of fresh sales fell 6.8 percent to $455 million (€424 million), according to data released by market research firm Circana and analyzed by Texas-based market research firm 210 Analytics.

Frozen seafood sales volume decreased marginally by 0.4