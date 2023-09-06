A new global shrimp council to promote shrimp consumption in key global markets could be a reality next year if preliminary discussions at the Global Shrimp Forum (GSF) this week in Ultrecht, Netherlands, lead to formation of the group.
Industry leaders plan to launch global shrimp promotion council as soon as next year
Participants proposed the council could be established within the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), the largest seafood trade organization in the United States.
6 September 2023 17:06 GMT Updated 6 September 2023 17:43 GMT
