(This story is breaking news. Check back for updates)

Indian seafood trading platform Captain Fresh has acquired Central Seaway Company (CenSea), one of the largest shrimp importers in the United States, Utham Gowda, founder of Captain Fresh, and CenSea co-CEO Jeff Stern confirmed to IntraFish.

Family-owned CenSea has been importing and trading shrimp and other frozen foods for decades, and has been preparing itself for a succession or sale over the past few years, sources said.

The family-owned company sells and markets seafood from around 25 countries to foodservice distributors, restaurant chains, retailers, and wholesalers.