The organizers of a new international seafood exhibition set to hold its inaugural event in Amsterdam later this year are postponing the event due to "turbulence" caused by the proposed new salmon tax in Norway.

ColdWater Seafood, a new business-to-business (B2B) exhibition focusing on coldwater seafood and scheduled for October, has been postponed until next year, said the event organizers, who blamed a new controversial tax on Norway's salmon farmers for the change in plans.

The proposed new tax was announced last fall, and could burden aquaculture producers with a new 40 percent tax, taking the companies' tax rate to over 60 percent.