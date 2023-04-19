French smoking companies that supply nearly 70 percent of the market in France are facing a historic and persistent rise in their production costs.

Dizzying increases in salmon prices are big headache for French salmon smokers given that the raw material they use accounts for between 50-70 percent of their production costs, according to the Association Des Entreprises de Produits Alimentaires Elabores (ADEPALE), which represents salmon smokers and value added products manufacturers.

The price of salmon imported from Norway, which supplies 53 percent of the salmon smoked in France, increased nearly 97 percent between the first quarter of 2021 and the same quarter this year, ADEPALE said in a statement.