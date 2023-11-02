Dismal US seafood sales over the last year have the industry on edge and feverishly searching for the key to reversing an inexplicable loss of consumer demand.

This year will go down as one of the most perplexing years in recent memory for seafood suppliers. Across almost every species, seafood sales volumes at retail have slipped month after month compared to a year ago. And this is happening in markets throughout Europe, North America and elsewhere.

The US retail seafood sales slump continued in September despite consumer price reductions across every segment -- fresh, frozen and shelf-stable -- leading many to wonder if sales will every return to "normal."