Animal-rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has installed a billboard in UK seafood processing hub Grimsby suggesting that eating fish is akin to eating cats.

The high-tech billboard image changes to show either a fish or a dead cat, depending on which angle it is viewed from. The words accompanying the image urge viewers to "sea things in a different light."

North East Lincolnshire is the UK center for seafood processing, with more than 5,000 people directly employed in the industry.