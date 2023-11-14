Dwindling seafood sales in the UK market could be resuscitated if brands and retailers focus more on the psychology of the shopper and do a better job of communicating what the category has to offer, Dan Aherne, CEO of New England Seafood International (NESI), told attendees earlier this month at the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute's (ASMI) All Hands on Deck annual meeting in Alaska.

If we don’t get out and explain it to them and at least give them a chance to make a choice, we don’t have a hope in hell.