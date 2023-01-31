The European pollock sector is in a state of "limbo" as buyers wait for the market to settle -- both in supply and pricing -- before entering into any new contracts, according to market sources.

With both Russia and the US pollock "A" seasons just now underway and only early reports on the harvests, projecting the market dynamics are difficult, several sources told IntraFish.

Inventories in Europe are a key question. The pandemic and resulting shipping disruptions have companies operating more conservatively than in the past, and ensuring they have supply in cold stores on hand.