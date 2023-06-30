High Liner Foods, which initially was reported to receive a contract from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for around $45.6 million (€41.8 million) to distribute over 14 million pounds of Alaska pollock fish sticks, has been removed from a revised version of the contract.

High Liner was initially listed as a contract recipient by USDA, along with OBI Seafoods, Channel Fish and Trident Seafoods to supply seafood to the US national school lunch program and other federal food and nutrition assistance programs for the USDA.