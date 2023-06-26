High Liner, OBI Seafoods, Channel Fish, and Trident have been awarded contracts to supply seafood to the US national school lunch program and other federal food and nutrition assistance programs, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced.

High Liner Foods received the largest award, around $45.6 million (€41.8 million), to distribute over 14 million pounds of Alaska pollock fish sticks through two separate contracts.

OBI Seafoods was awarded around $25 million (€23 million) for 456,000 cases of canned pink salmon, according to the USDA.