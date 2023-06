Is the bloodletting over?

Well, it's too soon to say, but US retail seafood sales in May offer some slight hope that the year-long slide in sales might be coming to an end.

US retail sales of fresh seafood in May of just over $500 million (€457 million) were down 2.2 percent on a value basis but, more importantly, pounds sold were flat versus a year ago, reversing a months-long trend of falling volume sales, according to retail scan data from Circana (formerly IRI) analyzed by 210 Analytics.