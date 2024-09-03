Markets

Group pushing US retailers to ban controversial shrimp farming practice

The issue has become a hot-button animal welfare issue in Europe among retailers and other seafood buyers.

"Our hope, both at the Shrimp Welfare Project and within the industry as a whole, is that we can address the issue proactively, before it escalates into a more contentious public debate, said Andres Jimenez Zorrilla, a board member of the activist group Shrimp Welfare Project.
