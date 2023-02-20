The average price for a pack of branded fish fingers at German retail has hit €4.89 ($5.20) per unit, a 40 percent increase on this time last year, and a far cry from historical prices of €2.89 ($3.10) just a few years ago.

This time last year, the price of a 450-gram pack of 15 Iglo fish fingers at retail was €3.49 ($3.70), but the inflation is by no means restricted to branded products.

And it has been a similar development for private label, also known as store brand, fish finger products too, which have now surpassed the €3 ($3.20)