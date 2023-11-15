Frozen seafood sales at UK retail outlets improved noticeably in the four-week period ending Oct. 7, according to the latest NielsenIQ ScanTrack data provided by UK seafood trade association Seafish.

On a volume basis, frozen seafood sales rose a healthy 11.9 percent during the period, versus the same time a year ago. When measured by units sold, frozen seafood sales were up 4.1 percent from the same period last year.

The sales boost was helped by a more than 6 percent drop in the price per kilo and a minor 0.9