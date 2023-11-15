Frozen seafood sales at UK retail outlets improved noticeably in the four-week period ending Oct. 7, according to the latest NielsenIQ ScanTrack data provided by UK seafood trade association Seafish.

On a volume basis, frozen seafood sales rose a healthy 11.9 percent during the period, versus the same time a year ago. When measured by units sold, frozen seafood sales were up 4.1 percent from the same period last year.

How can UK retailers win back consumers? New England Seafood's Dan Aherne thinks he has the answer
 Read more

The sales boost was helped by a more than 6 percent drop in the price per kilo and a minor 0.9