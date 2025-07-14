Frozen salmon sales surpass $1 billion in US supermarkets

MarketsFrozen salmon sales surpass $1 billion in US supermarketsSales in the segment outpaced the fresh sector in terms of percentage growth.Both fresh and frozen seafood sales at US supermarkets lost ground in June, slipping 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, in volume sales compared to June 2024, according to new data from Circana, analyzed by Texas-based 210 Analytics. The results for key species salmon and shrimp were mixed.Photo: ShutterstockJohn FiorilloExecutive Editor, IntraFish.com