Since its commercial launch in September 2020, Canada-based canned seafood brand Scout has been on a remarkable run. Not only has it landed its brand at major retailer Whole Foods, it is also the darling of influencers promoting "tin fish date nights" on Instagram and TikTok.

Charlotte Langley, the brand's co-founder and chief culinary officer, told IntraFish she first crafted the notion of Scout in 2014 and carried the company as a sole proprietor for four years before commercializing in 2020.