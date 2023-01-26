French supermarket chain Monoprix is recalling a line of smoked salmon slices after traces of listeria contamination were detected.
The salmon is sold under the company's "Monoprix Gourmet" private brand, according to the French government website Rappel Conso.
The product is processed by the Maree Cote Opale division of French seafood group Ocealliance in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France.
The 160-gram vacuum-packed products were on sale at stores across France.
Consumers are urged not to eat products with Feb. 9 and Feb. 14 consumption dates and to return them to stores for a refund.
