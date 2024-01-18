The former president of a key seafood supplier to a wide range of retailers, including behemoth Walmart, is hoping to use his nearly 15 years in seafood to re-engineer seafood distribution.

The import model is structured so the importer keeps the producer over here behind the curtain and keeps the customer over there behind the curtain and goes back and forth in between and functions as a gatekeeper.

Ryan Grace, who left The Fishin’ Company in 2021 amidst a management restructuring, said his new company, Moontail, founded in 2023, can help producers and buyers disrupt the “gatekeeper power politics of middlemen” who are prevalent throughout the seafood supply chain.