The former owner of Danish salmon processor Vega Salmon may be exiting yet another seafood investment.

Denmark-based private equity firm Maj Invest may be exploring a sale of its sushi chain Sticks 'n' Sushi, according to reports from Food Service and Unquote.

Maj Invest Equity has hired Deloitte to assist on the sale, according to the reports.

The chain has about 25 restaurants, with 12 in Copenhagen, 10 in London and three in Berlin.

The chain on March 21 announced an agreement with Danish plant-based company Matr Foods regarding offering plant-based products across all its venues during the spring.

The Copenhagen-based private equity firm first invested in Sticks ‘n’ Sushi in 2013 holds about 80 percent of the company.

Article continues below the advert

The business was founded in Denmark in 1994 by Thor Andersen and brothers Jens Rahbek and Kim Rahbek.

Norwegian group Coast Seafood announced acquired Vega Salmon from Maj Invest in January.

Vega Salmon, based in Kolding, Denmark, has annual revenues of DKK 1.3 billion (€174 million/$189 million).