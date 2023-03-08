The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is aiming to support US East Coast seafood processors in its latest seafood contract, asking the industry for 62,100 cases of frozen Atlantic pollock fillet along with additional requests for 19,800 cases of haddock and 117,000 cases perch.

The USDA confirmed with IntraFish the bid is part of a federal food program that has included Atlantic haddock, pollock, and perch as part of its $1 billion (€936,972) in food purchases for school meal programs and food banks, a move that follows US lawmakers complaints about challenges with the government agency's Section 32 Program.