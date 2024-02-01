Labor costs, tax rates and potato prices are the issues likely to be weighing most heavily on the minds of the United Kingdom's 10,000 fish and chip shops in 2024, according to the National Fish Fryers Federation (NFFF).

In recent years, fish prices have been high on the agenda, but with cod prices having softened over the past year other issues are topping the list of concerns for the fish and chip sector, NFFF President Andrew Crook told IntraFish.

Instead, operators are more concerned with absorbing a 9.8