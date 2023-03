US farmed salmon prices have slipped in recent weeks, although suppliers expect they could pick up again in the run-up to the traditionally strong Easter period.

Market suppliers put D-Trim fillets delivered to Miami in a range of between $6.70-$7.10 (€6.22-€6.59) per pound.

Prices have softened slightly recently, according to Sebastian Goycoolea, CEO of BluGlacier, a joint venture in the United States between Chilean salmon producers Blumar and Ventisqueros.