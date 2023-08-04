It was a mixed bag for Norway's fresh and frozen cod exports in July, but farmed cod stood out as an emerging new source for whitefish buyers, according to the latest figures from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).
Farmed cod playing a larger role in Norway's fresh cod exports
Norway's exports of frozen cod continued to drop in July but the United Kingdom's appetite continues to grow, now accounting for 40 percent of the total.
