In this exclusive audio interview, IntraFish Executive Editor John Fiorillo goes one on one with seafood retail expert Rick Stein, vice president of fresh foods for FMI - The Food Industry Association, for a comprehensive analysis of the group's newly released Power of Seafood 2023 report.

Hear Stein's thoughts on how to get seafood sales moving again and why he sees a turnaround coming this year.

Also, get insight on why fresh seafood counters are still important, and hear Stein's warning about what might happen to a store's seafood sales if tit removes its seafood counter.