Earlier this month, Norway and the European Union (EU) renewed a deal on duty-free market access for several species of Norwegian seafood, but did not come to an agreement on import quotas for mackerel due to ongoing issues surrounding the stock management.

The agreement that is now in place will apply from May 2021 to April 2028.

"Norway wanted to maintain the market conditions for Norwegian mackerel to the EU, but the EU was not willing to do so," Fisheries and Oceans Minister Cecilie Myrseth said in a press statement.