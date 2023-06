Amid a persistent cost-of-living crisis and ongoing inflation squeezing shoppers’ wallets, almost a quarter of seafood sales in the UK are now occurring at discount supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl.

During the 52-week period through May 20, Aldi alone increased its market share of total seafood sales to 13.4 percent – up from 12.2 percent in the prior year – while Lidl grew from 9.5 percent to 10 percent, according to NielsenIQ ScanTrack data provided by UK seafood trade association Seafish.