Companies such as Seattle-based giant Trident Seafoods continue to move away from China as a fish reprocessing center, despite China lifting its restrictive COVID-19 quarantine measures for seafood imports, according to Allen Kimball, senior executive consultant for the company.

"We are stepping away from China as a company," Kimball told listeners as part of a United Fishermen's Alliance meeting last week that discussed the current state of Alaska seafood in the world marketplace.

Kimball said while Trident Seafoods cannot move all of its product conversion away from China -- the company has a processing facility and offices in the country -- the company has been generally moving away from reprocessing fish in China since COVID.