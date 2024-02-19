Vietnamese pangasius prices and exports have been plummeting and the outlook remains bleak, according to an industry expert.

"The situation for pangasius is not good in Vietnam," Jean-Charles Diener, owner and director of Vietnam-based inspection and consultancy firm OFCO Group, told IntraFish.

In 2023, the value of pangasius exports from Vietnam fell by a quarter. More notably, exports to the two key markets of China and the United States, which combined make up 45 percent of the total, plummeted.

Exports to China fell 20 percent to $573 million (€531.9