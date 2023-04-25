Sri Lankan barramundi farmer Oceanpick is entering the European market for the first time through a partnership with Danish seafood supplier and exporter Kangamiut Seafood, which is part of Denmark's Kangamiut Group.

Oceanpick farms barramundi in northeastern Sri Lanka, in Trincomalee, and is already supplying its barramundi to markets in Australia, the United States, Maldives, and the Middle East.

The partnership will also strengthen Oceanpick’s global brand extension and position it as a significant aquaculture producer, the company said.

"Despite current global challenges impacting all businesses across the globe, Oceanpick has demonstrated resilience during adverse times, taking up new challenges and braving new markets," said the company.