If you have ever returned home from a cruise wishing you could enjoy the array of seafood served during your time on the ship, there is now a way to do just that.

Holland America Line is partnering with US-based seafood supplier Vital Choice to provide cruise line guests with recipes and seafood, -- delivered directly to their homes -- so guests can recreate the meals at home.

Consumers can order three fish varieties online through the Vital Choice and Harry & David catalogues to prepare using a Holland America Line recipe. The three offerings include: wild Alaska halibut, wild Pacific king salmon and wild Chilean seabass.

The collaboration and recipes will be promoted on board, through the Vital Choice and Harry & David catalogues, through social media, and email marketing.

“With Holland America Line, and through exceptional cuisine, we’re furthering our vision to inspire more expression, connection, and celebration,” said Joseph Rowland of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, owners of the Vital Choice and Harry & David brands.

The partnership with Vital Choice comes after Holland America Line recently announced a new fresh fish program that uses a global network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish for its on board restaurants.