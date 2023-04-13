Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) has formed a joint venture with Japanese fresh fish retailer, Uoriki to import chilled and frozen seafood from producers in Japan.

The joint venture, CP-Uoriki, will import a variety of fish, both fresh and frozen, from Japanese markets for use in a series of Thai outlets combining fish counters and sushi bars.

The first outlet is set to open at a Bangkok branch of CP Foods-owned hypermarket chain Lotus in August 2023, with plans for four further outlets in 2023 and 20 in 2024.