Prices for Copper River sockeye have started to drop this week, as ongoing food inflation and looming economic uncertainty continue to impact US consumers' wallets.

Following the first opener May 15, Copper River sockeye was selling at Seattle area QFCs supermarkets for around $34.99 (€32.50) per pound, with not many kings available. As of Tuesday, that price has dropped by around 57 percent to $14.99 (€13.97) per pound. Meanwhile, with little availability, kings remain at $69.99 (€65.46) per pound this week.