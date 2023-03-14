Canada-based seafood group Cooke has agreed to acquire Slade Gorton, one of the largest US distributors, importers, and manufacturers of fresh and frozen seafood.

The acquisition gives Cooke access to Slade Gorton's more than 800 premium seafood product lines and a company that maintains long-standing partnerships with hundreds of leading North American foodservice and retail customers.

“We will build on the expertise, innovation, and deep commitment to its customers’ success that Slade Gorton is so well-respected for," Cooke CEO Glenn Cooke said in his company's announcement.