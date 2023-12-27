Major seafood executives with Alaska processors are lauding an executive order by President Biden that will revise current guidance and close a loophole allowing Russian-harvested seafood that has been reprocessed in other countries to be imported into the United States.

But not everyone in the US seafood industry is happy with the measure.

Michael Kotok, president of Buffalo, New York-based seafood distributor Arctic Fisheries, said in a lengthy post on LinkedIn following the announcement the move grants a small "contingent of Alaskan producers monopolistic power at the expense of the entire industry and it's connections; port workers, warehouse workers, manufacturers, truckers, distributors, restaurants and consumers."