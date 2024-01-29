In the old days, restaurant menus rarely changed. Today, menus are more nimble. But in the future menus might need to have the flexibility of a gymnast.

"The latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirmed that climate change is impacting the ocean, fish stocks and fisheries through ocean warming, loss of sea ice, ocean acidification, heatwaves, ocean deoxygenation and other extreme weather events," Jennifer Bushman, chief Marketing officer for Norwegian salmon farmer Kvaroy Arctic Salmon, told those gathered last week at the National Fisheries Institute's Global Seafood Market Conference (GSMC) in Orlando.