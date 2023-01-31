China has lifted all restrictive COVID-19 quarantine measures against Russian frozen fish products in the port of Dalian, the Russian Trade Representation in Beijing said.

Since the end of 2020, China has had strict inspection regulations on products delivered by refrigerated shipping containers after traces of coronavirus were allegedly repeatedly found on packaging.

Frozen fish products are no longer required to be temporarily stored in strictly defined refrigerated warehouses at "points of entry" into the country, nor do they need certificates for testing and disinfection during transportation and distribution.