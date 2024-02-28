Russia’s seafood exports rose 12 percent in volume last year, according to official data, as China and other Asian buyers stepped into the gap left by Western sanctions.

Russia exported 2.2 million metric tons of seafood in 2023, preliminary data published this week by Rosstat, the country’s federal statistics service, showed.

Seafood producers in Russia have reoriented their exports eastward to Asia, as well as seeking out new markets in Africa and Latin America, since the introduction of sanctions by the United States and some European countries in response to the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.