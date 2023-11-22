Chilean exports of salmon and trout to China increased 63 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 15,522 metric tons, according to the Chile Salmon Council.

Exports to the market at the center of the COVID-19 crisis slid in 2020 after the discovery of traces of the deadly virus were found on a chopping board in a Beijing wholesale market in June that year.



But over the past two years shipments have gradually rebounded.

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, Chilean producers shipped 35,000 metric tons of Atlantic salmon to China, according to the trade organization SalmonChile.