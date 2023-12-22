The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will buy over $1.2 million (€1 million) worth of frozen Alaska pollock, awarding contracts Dec. 20 to Trident Seafoods and Channel Fish.

Channel Fish was awarded $776,890 (€705,792) to distribute Alaska pollock to New Jersey and Mississippi. Trident was awarded $440,306 (€400,011) to distribute frozen Alaska pollock to California.

The products will be used for the agency's National School Lunch program and Federal Food and Nutrition Assistance Programs. Deliveries will be made next March through June.

The USDA has been ramping up its purchasing and bid requests for both wild salmon and pollock this year, following pleas from the industry for help with reducing high product inventories.

Processors blame high levels of unsold inventory from last year's season, weak consumer demand and collapsing wholesale markets for the low prices, some of the lowest in decades.