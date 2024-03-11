Canada's Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Diane Lebouthillier stated her commitment to growing the country's seafood presence in the United States and beyond in a speech at this year's Seafood Expo North America.

"As Minister, it’s my job to help this industry grow and prosper," she told attendees. "At the same time, I need to make sure our oceans and aquatic resources are sustainably managed over the long-term."

She pointed out that commercial fishing, aquaculture and processing are the economic engines that fuel many coastal, rural and indigenous communities in Canada.