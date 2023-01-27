Chilean salmon producer Salmones Camanchaca is upbeat about the prospects for the US coho market in 2023.

Camanchaca produced 4,028 metric tons of coho in 2022, but in a recent market update said it plans to harvest between 10,000 and 12,000 metric tons of coho this year, including 2,000 metric tons in January 2024.

Overall the US market grew 30 percent for Atlantic salmon and coho combined between 2018 and 2021, Camanchaca Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Silva said.

"Coho is no longer an exclusive product in the market," Silva told IntraFish of the species' upward development.