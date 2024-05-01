A new marketing partnership between two major Alaska salmon associations is an opportunity to "extend the fresh Alaska salmon season," Lilani Dunn, executive director for the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA), told IntraFish.

The BBRSDA -- a group charged with growing markets for Bristol Bay sockeye salmon -- is launching the collaborative effort this summer with the Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association, another regional development association. Both Alaska-based marketing organizations are fishermen-funded.

"This marketing initiative is focused on highlighting the strengths of our fisheries and the high-quality salmon they provide," said Dunn. "It presents a chance for our partners to understand what sets our salmon apart."

Copper River sockeye salmon has in past years largely marketed itself to upscale salmon retailers and foodservice. Opening days in previous years have driven prices for one fish as high as $1,000 (€910), with customers scrambling to hoard as much as they can before it was gone.

Bristol Bay, the world's largest commercial sockeye salmon fishery, has, in contrast, provided a more affordable price point for customers, with fish coming to market roughly six weeks after the Copper River opening and in much higher volumes.

While Copper River salmon typically fetch high prices at the start of each salmon season, in 2023 the fishery, along with Bristol Bay's, saw precipitous wholesale price declines as the industry battled inflation, excess inventory, slack demand and competition with imported salmon from Russia.

Dunn said in addition to digital content being made for the groups' websites and social media platforms, the BBRSDA is conducting retail training with the US supermarket chain Hy-Vee.

Lilani Dunn is the executive director of BBRSDA. Photo: Lilani Dunn

The training involves "noting the differences in size, scale, and seasons between our fisheries but highlighting how both are sustainably managed by the state of Alaska and responsibly hand-harvested by local fishermen, prioritizing quality," she said.

"We encourage our partners to see this collaboration as a way to expand their fresh season offerings and educate consumers further."

The Copper River sockeye season kicks off mid-May with the Bristol Bay season largely ramping up in June through July.

The Alaska agency's projections for 2024 show smaller harvests for sockeye salmon this year overall.

At 39.5 million sockeye salmon, the state is projected to see 23 percent less fish commercially harvested than in 2023.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is forecasting a total Bristol Bay sockeye salmon harvest of 26 million fish, a 35 percent drop from 2023's catch of just over 40 million fish.

The total commercial harvest of Alaska Copper River salmon this year is expected to increase 31 percent compared to last year's pre-season commercial harvest predictions. ADF&G said the total Copper River sockeye salmon commercial harvest is expected to be nearly 1.3 million fish, though the agency noted that the figures can vary widely.