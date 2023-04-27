Brazil’s new government must make lifting the five-year EU ban on Brazilian seafood its top priority, Eduardo Lobo, president of trade body ABIPESCA, which represents the South American nation’s processors, told IntraFish at the Seafood Expo trade fair in Barcelona.

Brazil's seafood exports to the EU have effectively been locked out of the lucrative market since the end of 2017.

Veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, took office for a historic third term on New Year's Day after narrowly defeating far right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro at the end of October in a bitterly divisive election campaign.