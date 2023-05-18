Fledgling Grimsby fish delivery startup Ish Fish has been forced to shut down its online store as a direct result of surging costs that have impacted every part of its business over the past year.

Ish Fish was formed in Grimsby in 2018 by Garry Bainbridge and Joel Creasey in response to the explosion in online retailing and the rising demand for seafood.

When COVID-19 hit, the business took off, and even secured investment from Freston Ventures, which manages angel investments for Sir Charles Dunstone, the