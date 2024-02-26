Barramundi farmer Australis Aquaculture has launched Barra Barrk, a Fair Trade certified pet product being sold under the company's "The Better Fish" brand.

The single-ingredient, human-grade dog treats made from hand-rolled Barramundi fish skins, is currently available in all BJ's Wholesale Club stores in the eastern United States.

The omega-3-rich treats, the company said, supports pets' agility, dental and joint health, cardiovascular system and vision.

Globally, pet food sales are expected to grow to $133.9 billion (€123.3 billion) in 2023, according to market research firm Euromonitor International.