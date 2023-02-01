Welcome back to Barcelona!

As usual, IntraFish will be covering the Seafood Expo Global Event, bringing you all the news from the show floor in our live blog.

This year's event is the largest ever, with 2,078 exhibiting companies from 87 countries and 68 pavilions spread across 49,339 net square meters of exhibit space.

