Markets

Bank of America: 'People are right to feel more optimistic' about upcoming Alaska salmon season

There has been a remarkable switch from previous years when buyers could be picky.

"If we're going to make it, we all have to make money, the fishermen, the processors, the retailers," said Bank of America analyst Jason Brantley. "We have to start making decisions that are not just based on what we have always done, but rather what can we do that will be profitable so everyone benefits and we all make it to the next season."
"If we're going to make it, we all have to make money, the fishermen, the processors, the retailers," said Bank of America analyst Jason Brantley. "We have to start making decisions that are not just based on what we have always done, but rather what can we do that will be profitable so everyone benefits and we all make it to the next season."Photo: Alexandre.ROSA / Shutterstock.com
Correspondent
Published 16 April 2025, 16:29Updated 16 April 2025, 16:32
Bank of AmericaBristol BayAlaska salmonAlaskaSockeye salmon