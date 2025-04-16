Bank of America: 'People are right to feel more optimistic' about upcoming Alaska salmon season

MarketsBank of America: 'People are right to feel more optimistic' about upcoming Alaska salmon seasonThere has been a remarkable switch from previous years when buyers could be picky."If we're going to make it, we all have to make money, the fishermen, the processors, the retailers," said Bank of America analyst Jason Brantley. "We have to start making decisions that are not just based on what we have always done, but rather what can we do that will be profitable so everyone benefits and we all make it to the next season."Photo: Alexandre.ROSA / Shutterstock.comRachel SapinCorrespondent