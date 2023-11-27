Restaurants in Australia will soon be required to tell customers where the seafood they are serving was caught. The country's retailers are already required to use country-of-origin labels on the seafood they sell.

Australia's federal government announced the labelling would be made mandatory for the restaurant sector after spending AUD $1.6 million ($1 million/€964,000) to expand the use of country-of-origin labelling, according to ABC Rural News.

Western Australia Commerce Minister Sue Ellery told the news agency the government will work with the hospitality sector to implement the change, which she suggested would be phased in over the next year.